What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Upside-Down Receptacle

Hint: Upside-down receptacle.
It appears that this box may have been Code-compliant when it was originally installed, but apparently the mounting tabs for the box snapped off leaving the box dangling upside-down. The result is a box that is not properly supported as specified in Sec. 314.23. The rigid PVC conduit is the only support for the box now. Section 352.12(B) prohibits rigid PVC conduit for supporting luminaires or other equipment besides conduit bodies no larger than the trade size of the PVC conduit itself. Another result of the failed box supports is the separation of the PVC conduit at the coupling on the end of the 90° bend. Section 300.14 requires raceways to be continuous between boxes, cabinets, fittings and other enclosures or outlets. The upside-down box probably does not provide a weatherproof enclosure for the receptacle as required by Sec. 406.9(B)(1). In this position, the cover could potentially fill with rainwater.