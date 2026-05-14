What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Upside-Down Receptacle

Think you know how this installation violates the NEC?
May 14, 2026
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6a049716a5e83f39c9b06706 Code Watch 1 1

Hint: Upside-down receptacle.

Upside-down receptacle

It appears that this box may have been Code-compliant when it was originally installed, but apparently the mounting tabs for the box snapped off leaving the box dangling upside-down. The result is a box that is not properly supported as specified in Sec. 314.23. The rigid PVC conduit is the only support for the box now. Section 352.12(B) prohibits rigid PVC conduit for supporting luminaires or other equipment besides conduit bodies no larger than the trade size of the PVC conduit itself. Another result of the failed box supports is the separation of the PVC conduit at the coupling on the end of the 90° bend. Section 300.14 requires raceways to be continuous between boxes, cabinets, fittings and other enclosures or outlets. The upside-down box probably does not provide a weatherproof enclosure for the receptacle as required by Sec. 406.9(B)(1). In this position, the cover could potentially fill with rainwater.

About the Author

Russ LeBlanc

Russ LeBlanc

Owner

Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

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