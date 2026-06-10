What's Wrong Here? Hint: A Not-So-Weatherproof Cover

How well do you know the Code? Think you can spot violations the original installer either ignored or couldn’t identify? Here's your chance to moonlight as an electrical inspector and second-guess someone else's work from the safety of your living room or office. Can you identify the specific Code violation(s) in this photo? Note: Submitted comments must include specific references from the 2023 NEC.
Hint: A not-so-weatherproof cover.
Tell Them What They've Won…
Using the 2026 NEC, correctly identify the Code violation(s) in this month's photo — in 200 words or less — and you could win a 40-oz. insulated tumbler valued at $39.99, courtesy of ABB. E-mail your response, including your name and mailing address, to [email protected], and Russ will select two winners (excluding manufacturers and prior winners) at random from the correct submissions. Note that submissions without an address will not be eligible to win.
April Winner
Our two winners this month were Bruce Paul, a retired electrical inspector from Howard County, Md.; and Chris Adams, Building Inspector Development Services, Oak Brook, Ill. They both knew that this box was set back too far from the finished surface.
For boxes installed in walls constructed of noncombustible materials such as concrete, tile, gypsum, and plaster, Sec. 314.20(A) permits boxes, plaster rings, extension rings, and listed extenders to be set back from the finished surface a maximum of 1/4 in. However, for installations in combustible materials such as wood, Sec. 314.20(B) requires boxes, plaster rings, extension rings, and listed extenders to extend all the way to the finished surface or project there from. One easy solution here may be to install a listed extender in the box so the wood paneling will not be exposed to any arcing or sparking from loose connections, short circuits, or ground faults that may occur inside the box.