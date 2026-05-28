What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Poor Choice of Wiring Methods

Think you know how this installation violates the NEC?
May 28, 2026
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Hint: Poor choice of wiring methods.

Poor choice of wiring methods

The installer who wired the luminaires installed underneath these awnings should have used a different wiring method. From the sidewalk where I took this photo, I was unable to determine if the metal cables were Type AC cables or Type MC cables, but in either case, it’s a problem. If they are Type AC cables, Sec. 320.12(2) prohibits their installation in damp or wet locations such as this. If they are Type MC cables, it’s a little more complicated to explain.

Section 330.10(11) does permit Type MC cables to be installed in damp or wet locations, but only under certain conditions. First, a jacket must be provided over the metallic covering and then any of the following conditions must be met. The metal covering is moisture-impervious. A moisture-impervious jacket is provided under the metal covering. The insulated conductors are listed for wet locations. The MC cable installed here has no jacket over the metal covering and is not suitable for this wet location.

About the Author

Russ LeBlanc

Russ LeBlanc

Owner

Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

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