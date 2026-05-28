What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Poor Choice of Wiring Methods

The installer who wired the luminaires installed underneath these awnings should have used a different wiring method. From the sidewalk where I took this photo, I was unable to determine if the metal cables were Type AC cables or Type MC cables, but in either case, it’s a problem. If they are Type AC cables, Sec. 320.12(2) prohibits their installation in damp or wet locations such as this. If they are Type MC cables, it’s a little more complicated to explain.

Section 330.10(11) does permit Type MC cables to be installed in damp or wet locations, but only under certain conditions. First, a jacket must be provided over the metallic covering and then any of the following conditions must be met. The metal covering is moisture-impervious. A moisture-impervious jacket is provided under the metal covering. The insulated conductors are listed for wet locations. The MC cable installed here has no jacket over the metal covering and is not suitable for this wet location.