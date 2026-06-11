What’s Wrong Here? Hint: A Crowded Closet

Think you know how this installation violates the NEC?
June 11, 2026
Add Us On Google
6a29a660df1a7d2368f56ede Code Watch 1 2

Hint: A crowded closet.

A crowded closet

Where am I supposed stand if I need to troubleshoot any circuits inside the panelboard enclosure? Yanking out all of the cleaning and storage items should not be a standard requirement for gaining access to the circuit breakers in this panel.

Section 240.24(A) requires overcurrent devices such as fuses and circuit breakers to be readily accessible. The circuit breakers installed here are not. The congested working space here does not comply with Sec. 110.26(A) either. Working space must permit ready and safe access to electrical equipment.

Section 110.26(B) prohibits working space from being used for storage like this. That rule was obviously overlooked or ignored here. Unfortunately, this is an all-too-common violation that I encounter. Building owners and managers need to be proactive with keeping these working spaces clear and safe.

About the Author

Russ LeBlanc

Russ LeBlanc

Owner

Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Understanding Serious Injury & Fatalities in the Construction Industry
Code Quiz of the Week: No. 497
Going Underground: Best Practices for Burying Utilities
Sponsored
Electrical Conduit Comparison Chart
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!