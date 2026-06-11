What’s Wrong Here? Hint: A Crowded Closet

Where am I supposed stand if I need to troubleshoot any circuits inside the panelboard enclosure? Yanking out all of the cleaning and storage items should not be a standard requirement for gaining access to the circuit breakers in this panel.

Section 240.24(A) requires overcurrent devices such as fuses and circuit breakers to be readily accessible. The circuit breakers installed here are not. The congested working space here does not comply with Sec. 110.26(A) either. Working space must permit ready and safe access to electrical equipment.

Section 110.26(B) prohibits working space from being used for storage like this. That rule was obviously overlooked or ignored here. Unfortunately, this is an all-too-common violation that I encounter. Building owners and managers need to be proactive with keeping these working spaces clear and safe.