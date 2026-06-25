What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Extension Cord Abuse

Hint: Extension cord abuse.
I spotted this installation in the parking garage for a resort hotel. That is an extension cord dangling out of the PVC junction box. The cord is pinched behind the cover for the box. Apparently, the attachment plug was cut off the extension cord, and the cord was hard-wired into the branch circuit power as a substitute for the fixed wiring methods specified in Chapter 3 of the Code. It is a violation of Sec. 400.12(1) to use flexible cords, flexible cables, cord sets (extension cords), and power supply cords as a substitute for fixed wiring of a structure. Cutting off the factory-installed attachment plug, and using the extension cord for permanent wiring is also a violation of Sec. 110.3(B) since this cord set was not designed or listed (testing lab certified) for this type of installation.