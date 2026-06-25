What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Extension Cord Abuse

Think you know how this installation violates the NEC?
June 25, 2026
Add Us On Google
6a3ab30462ba6daec3d0acfc Code Watch 2 2

Hint: Extension cord abuse.

Extension cord abuse

I spotted this installation in the parking garage for a resort hotel. That is an extension cord dangling out of the PVC junction box. The cord is pinched behind the cover for the box. Apparently, the attachment plug was cut off the extension cord, and the cord was hard-wired into the branch circuit power as a substitute for the fixed wiring methods specified in Chapter 3 of the Code. It is a violation of Sec. 400.12(1) to use flexible cords, flexible cables, cord sets (extension cords), and power supply cords as a substitute for fixed wiring of a structure. Cutting off the factory-installed attachment plug, and using the extension cord for permanent wiring is also a violation of Sec. 110.3(B) since this cord set was not designed or listed (testing lab certified) for this type of installation.

About the Author

Russ LeBlanc

Russ LeBlanc

Owner

Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Understanding Serious Injury & Fatalities in the Construction Industry
Code Q&A: Overhead Service Conductors
Going Underground: Best Practices for Burying Utilities
Sponsored
Electrical Conduit Comparison Chart
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!