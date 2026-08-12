What's Wrong Here? Hint: A Disastrous Disconnect Location

Our winners this month were R.D. (Ralph) Jenkins, a building inspector in Palestine, Texas, and Scott Colledge, a project foreman for Wilkerson Electric, Inc. in Spanish Fork, Utah. They were both able to correctly cite Code violations in this photo, including Sec. 406.9(B)(1)(a), which requires enclosures for 20A, 125V receptacles installed in wet locations to be weatherproof whether any attachment plug is inserted or removed.

In this case, the unbroken cover would have been weatherproof only when no attachment plug was inserted into the receptacle, and the hinged cover was closed. With the cover broken, there is no way for this enclosure to be a weatherproof enclosure.

The broken cover results in a violation of Sec. 110.12(B). There must be no damaged parts that can affect the safe operation or mechanical strength of the equipment. The receptacle installed here is also not a weather-resistant (WR) type as required by Sec. 406.9(B)(1)(d).