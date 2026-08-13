What’s Wrong Here? Hint: A Relic for a Good Conversation

This installation is certainly not new, but it makes for some great conversation. Let’s talk about that cover first. While it may have been Code-compliant when first installed, it does not comply with Sec. 406.9(B)(1)(a) today. Receptacles rated 15A or 20A, 125V and 250V installed in a wet location such as this must have an enclosure that is weatherproof whether or not the attachment plug cap is inserted. This cover is only weatherproof with nothing plugged in and the covers closed.

Now let’s talk about the cable entering the box. It appears to be UF cable which would not be permitted by Sec. 340.12(9) unless the cable is identified as sunlight resistant. The jacket of this cable is deteriorated pretty badly and one of the circuit conductors is actually exposed. Based on that significant deterioration, I am not sure this cable is sunlight resistant.

Lastly, let’s talk about the cable connector. Section 314.15(B) requires boxes, conduit bodies, outlet box hoods, and fittings such as this connector installed in wet locations to be listed for use in wet locations. This connector is not the correct type for this outdoor wet location.