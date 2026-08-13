What’s Wrong Here? Hint: A Relic for a Good Conversation

Think you know how this installation violates the NEC?
Aug. 13, 2026
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Hint: A relic for a good conversation.

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This installation is certainly not new, but it makes for some great conversation. Let’s talk about that cover first. While it may have been Code-compliant when first installed, it does not comply with Sec. 406.9(B)(1)(a) today. Receptacles rated 15A or 20A, 125V and 250V installed in a wet location such as this must have an enclosure that is weatherproof whether or not the attachment plug cap is inserted. This cover is only weatherproof with nothing plugged in and the covers closed.

Now let’s talk about the cable entering the box. It appears to be UF cable which would not be permitted by Sec. 340.12(9) unless the cable is identified as sunlight resistant. The jacket of this cable is deteriorated pretty badly and one of the circuit conductors is actually exposed. Based on that significant deterioration, I am not sure this cable is sunlight resistant.

Lastly, let’s talk about the cable connector. Section 314.15(B) requires boxes, conduit bodies, outlet box hoods, and fittings such as this connector installed in wet locations to be listed for use in wet locations. This connector is not the correct type for this outdoor wet location.

About the Author

Russ LeBlanc

Russ LeBlanc

Owner

Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

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