What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Pigtail Problem

Hint: Pigtail problem.
I spotted what I am assuming to be a partially completed installation and asked myself, where’s the “pigtail” connection from the green equipment grounding conductor splices to the metal box? The metal jacket of these interlocked metal-tape-type MC cables does not provide an effective ground-fault current path as described in Sec. 250.118(10) and cannot be used by itself for bonding and grounding of the metal box. The green equipment grounding conductor must also be connected to the metal box. In fact, Sec. 250.148 requires a connection used for no other purpose to be made between the metal box and the equipment grounding conductor(s). The equipment bonding jumper or equipment grounding conductor must be sized from Table 250.122 based on the largest OCPD protecting circuit conductors in the box. Perhaps once this installation is completed the installer will make sure to install that pigtail connection for the EGC and also install a box cover or whatever equipment might be getting installed here.