The Best of the Worst: 2025’s Most Interesting What’s Wrong Here Photos — Part 1

A look at the most bizarre “what's wrong here” photos we ran this year
Dec. 8, 2025

Back by popular demand, we’re rolling out EC&M’s annual “Best of the Worst” Code violations — a roundup of the most puzzling electrical installations we ran in our “What’s Wrong Here?” column over the past year. With NEC Consultant Russ LeBlanc’s uncanny ability to uncover an endless assortment of installation blunders, we present (in no particular order) the standout “best of the worst” photos from 2025.

Take your time with each photo, consider the hint provided, and then flip to the next slide for Russ’s detailed technical breakdown of each violation (based on the 2023 National Electrical Code). Stay tuned for Part 2, coming soon.

About the Author

Russ LeBlanc

Russ LeBlanc

Owner

Russ started in the electrical trade as an apprentice in 1985. He worked his way up to become a Journeyman Electrician and then eventually became a Master Electrician and Licensed Construction Supervisor. In 1999 Russ become an Electrical Instructor for The Peterson School of Engineering in Massachusetts where he developed his passion for teaching, and quickly became Department Head of Electrical Instruction. Russ has taught thousands of apprentices, electricians, engineers, inspectors, and other electrical professionals during his career as an instructor. He continues to provide electrical professionals with Electrical Code seminars, Arc-Flash Awareness training seminars and educational material through his LeBlanc Consulting Services in North Reading, MA whose specialty is educating electricians. He has been an active member of the NFPA Electrical Section and has authored hundreds of National Electrical Code proposals and comments which have become Code rules to improve the safety for the electrical industry. Russ is also an IAEI certified Electrical Inspector.

Please visit www.russleblanc.net for more information.

