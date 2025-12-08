The Best of the Worst: 2025’s Most Interesting What’s Wrong Here Photos — Part 1

Back by popular demand, we’re rolling out EC&M’s annual “Best of the Worst” Code violations — a roundup of the most puzzling electrical installations we ran in our “What’s Wrong Here?” column over the past year. With NEC Consultant Russ LeBlanc’s uncanny ability to uncover an endless assortment of installation blunders, we present (in no particular order) the standout “best of the worst” photos from 2025.
Take your time with each photo, consider the hint provided, and then flip to the next slide for Russ’s detailed technical breakdown of each violation (based on the 2023 National Electrical Code). Stay tuned for Part 2, coming soon.
