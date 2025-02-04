  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    Will You Be Among the Digital Construction Pioneers?

    Feb. 4, 2025
    How To Make 2025 The Year You Pioneer Digital In Your Business

    Your competitors are investing in digital technologies to make them more competitive. 2025 is the year for you to not just keep up but pull ahead by adopting leading-edge business technology to enable you to do business in ways your competitors cannot. Here, we discuss the underlying trends and opportunities to become a true digital construction Pioneer. The leaders in this space will be those that can abandon outdated processes and blow away long-standing barriers to efficiency, supporting their products and customers during specifying, design, construction and years of operation and maintenance in ways their competitors cannot.

    If you are the type of construction executive who understands this, you may be eligible to adopt technologies new to the US market.

