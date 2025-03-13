Implementing AI in Electrical Applications— Part 1

Your Guide to AI and the Electrical Industry

Stay informed on how artificial intelligence is impacting the electrical industry, or risk falling behind.

Ever since the rise of ChatGPT in November 2022, artificial intelligence (AI) has been unavoidable. Just about every industry is developing ways to incorporate AI into their field, and the electrical industry is no different. According to the results from our annual Top 40 Electrical Design Firms survey published in June 2024, 43% of respondents were "already using" AI tools in some capacity with their electrical design work. Similarly, in our annual Top 50 Electrical Contractors survey from September 2024, 25% of electrical contractor respondents said they were "already using AI" and more than three-quarters indicated they would be using AI "within two years."

While our 2025 surveys won't go out until a bit later this year, it's likely those percentages will continue to grow. EC&M has followed the rise of AI in order to keep our readers informed on how the technology is impacting the electrical industry. This content has been immensely popular, so we decided to collect some of the best articles into our first e-book of 2025.

The first three articles in this e-book are by freelance writer Tim Kridel, all of which look at the rise of AI and how the electrical industry has incorporated it. These pieces offer valuable insights into how industry leaders have embraced AI. The next two articles in this e-book offer practical information on how electrical professionals can utilize AI themselves.

First on page 24 is Sal Paraltore's article "Harnessing AI to Empower Electrical Contractors," which gives insight into how the electrical contracting industry is using AI. Finally, on page 28, "Intelligent Design" by Tim Kridel was the cover story of our November 2024 issue and explores how AI is driving innovation in the electrical industry two years after the debut of ChatGPT.

The topic of artificial intelligence and its role in the electrical industry is such an important and rapidly evolving one that we decided we'll need two e-books to do it justice. Stay tuned for "Implementing AI in Electrical Applications — Part 2" releasing later in 2025.