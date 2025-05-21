EV Fleets + Distributed Energy Resources

This whitepaper explores how integrating EV charging with Distributed Energy Resources (DERs)—like solar, battery storage, and backup generators—supports more resilient, sustainable, and cost-efficient operations.
You’ll learn how to:
- Design integrated solutions using solar, battery storage, and charging management systems
- How integrated communication between DERs and EV chargers can be a game-changer
- Strategies for designing systems to meet project objectives
- Real world case studies of project implementations
