    EV Fleets + Distributed Energy Resources

    May 21, 2025
    Insights on Integrating EV Charging With Solar, Battery Storage, and Backup Power.

    This whitepaper explores how integrating EV charging with Distributed Energy Resources (DERs)—like solar, battery storage, and backup generators—supports more resilient, sustainable, and cost-efficient operations.

    You’ll learn how to: 

    • Design integrated solutions using solar, battery storage, and charging management systems 
    • How integrated communication between DERs and EV chargers can be a game-changer 
    • Strategies for designing systems to meet project objectives 
    • Real world case studies of project implementations

     

