2025’s 30 Under 30 EC&M Electrical All Stars: Nada Abdelfattah

As she was taking final exams at a STEM boarding school in Egypt, a city-wide power outage sparked a transformative experience for Nada Abdelfattah. This pivotal moment shaped her vision for transforming power infrastructure globally, revealing how system vulnerabilities shape communities.

“Rather than being influenced by family connections in the trade, my passion grew from witnessing firsthand the critical importance of reliable electrical systems,” she said. “My formative years in Egypt shaped my perspective on infrastructure challenges in developing regions, giving me unique insights that continue to influence my professional approach.”

After participating in the Women2Women leadership conference in Boston, she pursued a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering with a minor in mathematics at Montana State University through the USAID Scholarships program. This marked the beginning of her journey.

Following the completion of her master’s degree in electrical engineering, she obtained her professional engineering license in electrical and computer power, Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM), and LEED AP BD+C certification. She also earned a lean six sigma green belt certification and participated in specialized training programs at Mott MacDonald.

“These ongoing learning opportunities ensure I stay at the forefront of industry developments while building the business acumen needed for my leadership aspirations,” she said.

As an electrical engineer III, she develops comprehensive lighting and low-voltage designs for complex transportation infrastructure projects across North America. In her role, she enjoys developing sustainable energy solutions, collaborating with multidisciplinary teams, and giving back by mentoring early career professionals through her leadership positions.