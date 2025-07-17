2025’s 30 Under 30 EC&M Electrical All Stars: Kyle Acdal

A family friend brought Kyle Acdal into Weifield Group Contracting as a shipping and receiving manager in 2019. From here, his interest grew, and he wanted to learn more about the business and how the industry operated.

After graduating from the IEC Rocky Mountain Electrical Apprenticeship, he was nominated for IEC’s Emerging Leader program, which helped him to develop his people and leadership skills.

“I continue to learn from my peers at work and am not afraid to take on new challenges that can help me improve and learn,” he said.

As a project manager, he coordinates with the field team to ensure they have the correct equipment and materials at hand to successfully complete the scheduled milestones. He’s also responsible for maintaining documentation, reviewing the budget, and handling financial reporting.

“Monitoring progress and tracking efficiencies are a huge help to the field team so you can maintain transparency throughout the process,” he said.

His favorite parts of his job are learning the ins and outs of how a company operates and the different strategies to maximize growth. A challenging part of his position, however, is having crucial conversations and understanding the effectiveness of planning.

Currently, his company is working on a wide range of projects across many industry verticals. For example, he is managing risks and developing plans and schedules for a project to develop new workspaces and facilities for the United States Air Force.

As a project manager, he believes technology will play a pivotal role in how companies develop processes and become more intelligent on how they manage the performance of work. When looking into the future, he hopes to be part of the senior management team.

“I want to be part of the leadership team and help to develop the next generation of colleagues,” he said.