2025’s 30 Under 30 EC&M Electrical All Stars: Mason Brunelle

As a child, Mason Brunelle admired all the moving parts and advanced knowledge that went into the projects his dad was working on. When he grew older, he knew he wanted to work in the field.

His dream became a reality when he got the opportunity to work for Interstate Electrical Services immediately following his high school graduation. He completed his four-year apprenticeship through Greater Lawrence Technical School at night while also working full-time in the field gaining valuable hands-on experience. After topping out as a journeyman and working for three years, he advanced his skill set at Interstate as a project superintendent.

“This position has allowed me to continue growing not only as an electrician, but also to gain vast knowledge about the other moving parts within the construction industry,” he said. “I’ve learned how all of the trades need to work cooperatively to complete a common goal.”

In addition, Brunelle is required to complete continuing education hours, code updates, OSHA certifications, and other licensures/certifications as required by the state of Massachusetts, the job site, or Interstate.

As a project superintendent, he figures out the best way for his apprentices and journeymen to complete a project safely and efficiently. He also participates in meetings to review prints or inspections, analyze barriers, go over next steps, or focus on deadlines. He said his favorite part of his job is that he never sees the same day twice.

In the next decade, Brunelle looks forward to furthering his career at Interstate.

“I am eager to see how the field evolves and how I can apply the experience I have to inspire future generations and projects,” he said. “It is a privilege to be able to continue to work in such a growing trade.”