2025’s 30 Under 30 EC&M Electrical All Stars: Nicholas Burge

While he was growing up, nearly all of Nicholas Burge’s male family members worked in the construction trade as iron workers, carpenters, bridge builders, and jacks of all trades. When he was looking for a job fresh out of college, his father, who worked as an iron worker turned millwright, told him: “Well, I know every project manager and superintendent on site. Pick a trade, and I’ll put you in it.”

Burge always had an interest in the electrical field, and he had a small amount of knowledge from working on residential projects with his family.

“On my first day as a green helper, I remember thinking to myself, ‘you know nothing,’” he said. “I grew obsessed with learning everything I could as fast as possible, and I haven’t stopped learning since.”

He attended trade programs related to construction while in high school, but the majority of his education is through field experience. “The training and experience I gained coming up through the field has helped me immensely in my role as a superintendent,” he said. “On all the projects I’ve had a part in, I always had ideas of how I would do things. Now, I get to implement them.”

Today, some of his key responsibilities are creating a schedule for the weeks ahead, ordering material for the scheduled tasks, reviewing time entries, and putting the right people in the right places.

In the future, he would like to move into a role that requires less travel and be more involved in the development and evolution of the company. “I have never seen myself as the ‘office’ type until I realized the experience I gained by coming up through the field is just as valuable as guys with degrees,” he said. “I don’t want to be on the road forever, but I am sure that I want to be an influential part of this industry.”