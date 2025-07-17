2025’s 30 Under 30 EC&M Electrical All Stars: JD Chenoweth

J.D. Chenoweth embarked on a non-traditional path into the world of electrical construction. After earning his bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in energy management on a full-ride scholarship from Western State Colorado University, he was unable to land a job in the oil and gas industry due to market conditions.

A position opened, however, as an assistant project manager for PAR Electrical Contractors, a transmission and distribution company in Nevada, and he jumped at the opportunity. During his time with the company, he gained vast amounts of experience regarding estimating, running several jobs, time management, scheduling, resources management, and the transmission and distribution industry.

Born and raised in a small farming and ranching community in southeastern Colorado, J.D. had various hands-on opportunities to learn and grow relating to construction before he even graduated from high school.

“I always had an interest in electrical construction as I grew up on a farm and ranch, and I assisted with electrical installs growing up,” he said.

In 2020, he transitioned to the commercial and industrial market when he took the position with Sturgeon Electric. Through working on projects, he has learned about document control and the importance of being organized, managing several scopes of work, and handling billing and estimating.

He recently stepped into a new role as a senior project manager, where he is currently overseeing three large projects, all of which are at different phases — the NWC Livestock Center, Adams County Midway, and a large data center. He said what sets himself apart in the electrical trade is his passion for electrical construction. “I am willing to put the work in — not only for the paycheck, but ultimately, because I am fascinated with the industry, and I am eager to continuously improve.”