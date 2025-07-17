2025’s 30 Under 30 EC&M Electrical All Stars: Carlie Cook

Carlie Cook has no family members in the electrical trade, and she got into the industry by chance.

“At the time, I knew very little about electrical construction, and that’s part of what I love most about my story,” she said. “It shows that you don’t need a family background or deep prior knowledge to find success here — you just need curiosity, drive, and the willingness to learn.”

A proud native of Tulsa, Okla., she attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where she played Division I soccer and earned her degree in civil engineering. After graduation, she pursued her MBA at the University of Louisville while working full-time. Once she completed her MBA, she accepted a position with Rosendin in Arizona, which launched her career in the electrical construction industry.

“My engineering degree taught me how to problem-solve, ask the right questions, and think innovatively,” she said. “My MBA strengthened my skills in presenting and understanding financial information.”

She’s currently a site manager on a large data center project. In this role, she is responsible for the site’s overall performance, including budget, schedule, team management, and client relationships. Since starting as an assistant project manager six years ago, her role has grown significantly. She now oversees a much larger scope and leads an entire team, which has been a big but rewarding shift over the years.

She is currently managing a large mission-critical project and is on-site daily to ensure its success. She also supports efforts to win new work and help position her team for future projects. In the future, she’d like to continue to grow with Rosendin and take on greater leadership responsibilities while also focusing on building a family and maintaining a strong work-life balance. “I plan to reach these goals by staying committed to learning, taking on new challenges, and mentoring others as I grow,” she said.