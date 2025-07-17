2025’s 30 Under 30 EC&M Electrical All Stars: Brett Daywalt

When Brett Daywalt asked his father, the trades operations manager at USC College, about a career in the trades, he recommended HVAC or electrical. He decided to go the electrical route, and, after two years of an IEC program in Carson City, Nev., he is now working for the Happy Outlet. Twice a week, he receives one hour of skills and customer service training.

“My schooling and training helped me to troubleshoot any problem that comes my way if it’s an electrical issue or customer challenge,” said Daywalt, who was born in San Diego but lived in Los Angeles and South Carolina before moving to Nevada.

He said while he is a good electrician, his people skills help him to have a competitive edge.

“Anyone can work on an electrical system with a couple years of training,” he said. “The hard part is dealing with customers and making them feel comfortable. Time management and attention to details are both very important aspects to this role, and I love helping people.”

He started out as an apprentice, moved to an installer, and then to a lead installer, electrical safety advisor, and now a lead electrical safety advisor. He takes about three calls per day with follow-up phone calls and meetings at the end of the day.

He is currently turning a barn into a house, a 1,200-sq-ft shop with an upgraded 400A service, multiple standard panel changes, and EV installations. One day, he’d like to serve as a manager for an electrical shop in either custom homes or service.

“The best way to reach this goal is by learning all aspects of the trade and learning the customer side more than anything,” he said.