2025’s 30 Under 30 EC&M Electrical All Stars: Tanner Ehlers

    Tanner Ehlers

    Job Title: General Foreman

    Company: Trinity Electric

    Location: North Sioux City, S.D.

    Age: 28

    Years on the Job: 8

    Interests: Fishing, spending time with friends and family and playing competitive card games

     

    Trinity Electric is currently working on a new meat processing facility in Kansas, and Tanner Ehlers is traveling to the work location with a crew on a rotating schedule.
    Tanner Ehlers spent his whole life around the construction industry. Whenever he had time, he helped his father, who ran a construction company.

    “Growing up around it, I was always interested in how the electricians made all the things I use on a daily basis like lights and outlets work,” he said. “That’s what sparked my interest in the electrical field.”

    Born and raised in Sioux City, S.D., he attended the Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee from 2017 through 2022 for electrical construction and maintenance. Since then, he has attended various leadership training programs such as Dale Carnegie’s Leadership Course.

    Through the apprenticeship program, he had five years of schooling along with five years of on-the-job hands-on experience.

    “This gave me an opportunity to apply what I learned in class directly to the job site,” he said. “It also gave me the chance to work under individuals who have extensive experience in the trade and learn everything I could from them.”

    As the general foreman in charge of 16 employees, his day starts at 6:30 a.m. with a morning safety meeting followed by a meeting with the customer.

    “I spend most of my day going around to each crew’s work site and answering any questions they have and offering solutions to any problems they face,” he says. 
    He hopes that being one of the 30 under 30 will help inspire younger people to get into the trades sooner rather than later.

    “Unfortunately, I did not have the knowledge or information on the trades when I was in high school, and I’m hoping to help advocate for them in the future,” he said. 

