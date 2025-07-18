2025’s 30 Under 30 EC&M Electrical All Stars: Paul Giovanni

Following high school graduation, Paul Giovanni trained to become an electrician so he could work with his hands.

“I didn’t want to sit at a desk all day, so this was the perfect job for me,” he said. “I chose to become an electrician over different trades because I had a curiosity about electricity and how it works, and I thought it would be more interesting and fulfilling.”

As the first electrician in his family, he was born and raised in Hillsdale, N.J., and he still lives in this town, which is close to his work location. He learned most of his skills from on-the-job training, and he considers it the best way to learn any trade.

After attending night school technical education courses, he joined the apprenticeship program for USWU Local 363, where he was able to learn on the job while also attending classes twice a week.

“My training helped prepare me for my current position by learning how to complete a job from start to finish,” he said. “I am always learning new skills every day by doing things I have never done before. This is a great way to keep growing as a professional electrician.”

As a fifth-year apprentice for TC Electric, a typical day consists of pipe running/bending and terminating/installing electrical wire and cables. Following a safety briefing, a foreman assigns daily tasks, and, over time, he has gotten more responsibilities.

He enjoys working on projects for New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), particularly those involving work on subway tracks.

“These jobs require extra concentration and attention paid to safety,” he said.

One day, he hopes to become a foreman or even run his own company.

“I plan to reach these goals by coming to work with a positive attitude and learning new things every day,” he said.