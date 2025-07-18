2025’s 30 Under 30 EC&M Electrical All Stars: Katie Green

Katie Green didn’t originally plan to work in the electrical industry, and she doesn’t have any family members in the trade. While searching for a project engineer position, a role in the electrical field happened to be available. What started as a practical next step quickly turned into something she enjoys.

“I’ve come to really value the complexity of the work and the collaboration it requires,” she said. “It’s also incredibly satisfying to see the work I’ve managed come to life. It’s been rewarding to grow into a career I hadn’t expected, but now truly appreciate.”

Born and raised in Auburn, Wash., she earned her bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Montana State University. After working for a few years in the industry, she realized that the aspects of her work she enjoyed most — problem solving, coordinating, and seeing projects through concept to completion — aligned more closely with project engineering.

“With the guidance of some incredible mentors, I made a successful transition into this new path,” she said. “Their support has been instrumental in helping me grow and succeed in this field.”

Her engineering background gave her a strong foundation in problem solving, technical communication, and attention to detail, all of which have been essential in managing

construction projects with many moving parts, she said.

As an assistant project manager, she manages project schedules, coordinates with other trades, processes change orders, and makes sure everything stays on time and within budget.

“I really enjoy the fast-paced, team-oriented environment and the sense of accomplishment that comes with seeing a project evolve from just drawings to a fully functional system,” she said.

When she becomes a project manager one day, she’d like to lead larger projects and take on more responsibility in both the planning and execution phases.