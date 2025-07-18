2025’s 30 Under 30 EC&M Electrical All Stars: Austin Hays

When he was a sophomore in high school, Austin Hays wired a shed with his stepbrother, and this experience inspired him to apply to a trade school for the electrical trades — C-TEC of Licking County.

After being hired full-time by Claypool Electric, he enrolled in the company’s apprenticeship program at the main headquarters. Upon graduating, he completed NCCER’s Instructor Certification Training Program, which allowed him to assist with new hire classes. He later took over teaching the company’s second-year apprenticeship class.

“Throughout my time in the field, I consistently took on additional responsibilities to expand my knowledge and skills,” he said.

He then embraced opportunities to work as a service tech, safety manager, and an apprenticeship coordinator, following in the footsteps of Jesse Mitchell, who was also part of the EC&M 30 Under 30 in 2023.

He is now responsible for visiting local trade schools, creating and maintaining the schedule for the apprenticeship program, and supporting the team of instructors. He also recruits and organizes new hire training sessions, coordinates and develops advanced training courses for journeymen and foremen, and monitors and tracks the progress of apprentices enrolled in the program.

“I enjoy the dynamic nature of the role and the opportunity it gives me to contribute directly to the future of our workforce,” he said.

Currently, his company is completing a significant number of water and wastewater treatment plant projects. To support these efforts, he coordinates vendor-led training sessions and ensures new hires can correctly and efficiently bend conduit. He hopes to continue growing and strengthening the apprenticeship program by showing up every day with a positive attitude, a commitment to learning, and a drive to keep improving.