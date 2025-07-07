Introducing the 2025 EC&M 30 Under 30 All Stars

Today’s young professionals continue to shape the next generation of electrical professionals as the industry evolves and changes. To celebrate those who go above and beyond, EC&M proudly presents its annual 30 Under 30 program — an annual recognition of standout individuals 30 years old or younger who are reshaping the future of the electrical field. Since its inception, this program continues to grow in popularity and notoriety, drawing increasing numbers of nominations from electrical contractors, engineering firms, and plant facilities across the country.

This year, a record-breaking number of nominations poured in, reflecting the remarkable talent currently energizing the electrical industry. The 2025 honorees — our EC&M Electrical All Stars — were selected for their innovation, efficiency, creativity, and forward-thinking use of technology. From mastering tools like BIM and digital collaboration platforms to mentoring peers and optimizing job-site productivity and safety, these young professionals are proving that the future of the industry is in capable hands.

This photo gallery showcases the 30 individuals who were selected as 2025’s group of Under 30 EC&M All Stars, and serves as a sneak peek for the full 30 Under 30 Special Report, coming soon online and in the July 2025 print edition. Here they are — listed in alphabetical order.