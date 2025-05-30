    • Grounding Gotchas: A Discussion of Soil Resistivity and Fall of Potential Testing with Lee Howard and Jacob Rioux

    In this video, filmed at the NETA PowerTest 25 show, Ellen Parson interviews Lee Howard and Jacob Rioux with Hood Patterson & Dewar about "grounding gotchas."
    May 30, 2025

    During the PowerTest 25 conference hosted by NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, in Orlando, Fla., from March 11-15, 2025, EC&M Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson got the chance to interview subject matter experts on a variety of topics. In this video, filmed on March 11, Ellen talked with Lee Howard, senior grounding specialist, and Jacob Rioux, grounding specialist, both with Hood Patterson & Dewar, about grounding gotchas.

    They cover some of the highlights from their PowerTest 25 presentation, titled “Grounding Gotchas: Soil Resistivity and Fall of Potential Testing Gone Wrong,” including:

    • Some of the most common mistakes people make when performing soil resistivity tests.
    • Details on how IEEE Standard 81-2012 (Guide for Measuring Earth Resistivity, Ground Impedance, and Earth Surface Potentials of a Grounding System) defines the proper implementation of fall of potential testing.
    • Case study examples that demonstrate how incorrect grounding testing led to invalid results.
    • Key factors that influence soil resistivity measurements and how test methods should be adjusted based on different soil conditions.

    Stay tuned for more video interviews from our time at PowerTest 25.

    Ellen Parson

    Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

    Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

