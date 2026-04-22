E-J Electric Installation Co. and Augmenta Announce Five-Year Strategic Partnership

Augmenta, a leader in autonomous building design, and E-J Electric Installation Co. (E-J), a leading national electrical contractor with a 127-year legacy of innovation, recently announced a five-year strategic partnership. The collaboration will integrate the Augmenta Construction Platform (ACP) into E-J’s workflows, enabling the firm to automate complex electrical design, accelerate project timelines, and deliver superior, constructible outcomes for large-scale infrastructure projects.

As the construction industry strives to meet the growing demand for complex, mission-critical infrastructure, E-J is leveraging Augmenta to support its world-class workforce and scale its design-build capabilities. By moving beyond traditional drafting tools to an autonomous design engine, E-J is equipping its teams to solve millions of spatial constraints simultaneously. This ensures that every design is code-compliant, collision-free, and ready for the field.

"We are constantly evaluating new solutions, and Augmenta stood out for both its ability to support complex electrical projects and the team’s deep construction expertise," said Thomas Kregel, EVP of E-J. "Integrating Augmenta into our workflow will strengthen collaboration with our design partners and keep our teams focused on building the future.”

The partnership signals a major milestone in the commercial adoption of AI within the electrical trade. Augmenta’s frontier spatial AI architecture is purpose-built to solve the high-precision geometry problems of the built environment that general-purpose AI cannot. ACP captures the unwritten expertise of experienced trade professionals and applies it at scale, ensuring that the judgment of E-J’s best engineers is embedded into every project.

"E-J Electric is an industry titan that understands that the future of construction requires constant innovation," said Francesco Iorio, co-founder and CEO of Augmenta. "While the rest of the industry is still being asked what their AI strategy is, E-J feels confident they have found their answer.”

This announcement comes on the heels of ACP winning EC&M’s Product of the Year Award in the Software and Apps category.