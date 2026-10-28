Helix Electric Expands National Fabrication Capacity With Hollywood Campus

Helix Electric Inc (Helix), a leading electrical contractor, broke ground on the first phase of a planned 1.2-million-sq-ft advanced fabrication campus in Hollywood, Ala., extending the company's national fabrication footprint and expanding its capacity to serve large-scale commercial and industrial clients across the country. Phase one focused on modular builds will be over 300,000 square feet and will be complete in early 2028. It will employ over 150 people.

The Jackson County campus builds on Helix Electric's proven model of advanced fabrication, which enables the company to produce precision electrical components in a controlled environment and deploy them to job sites with greater speed, quality, and efficiency. As demand for large-scale electrical infrastructure continues to grow across data centers, manufacturing, hospitality, multifamily housing, and commercial real estate, Helix Electric's expanded fabrication capacity positions the company to meet that demand at scale.

"Helix Electric leads this industry because we never stop building and we never stop investing in what comes next," said Boris Shekhter, CEO, Helix Electric Inc. "This campus expands our capabilities and extends our reach, and it reflects the kind of forward thinking that has made us the contractor clients trust when the work is complex and the stakes are high."

The groundbreaking ceremony took place Oct. 27 on land adjacent to the Kevin Dukes Career and Innovation Academy, 29727 US HWY 72, Suite B, Hollywood, Ala. The 1.2-million-sq-ft Hollywood campus marks a major step in Helix Electric's long-term growth strategy. Prefabrication reduces on-site labor requirements, improves safety outcomes, and accelerates project timelines.

With this new facility, Helix Electric adds critical infrastructure to an already national operation, strengthening its position as the contractor of choice for complex, large-scale electrical work. Helix Electric employs more than 3,500 skilled workers and generates more than $1 billion in annual revenue, with operations spanning from Hawaii to Washington, D.C.

Helix Electric's growth reflects a sustained investment in workforce development, according to the press release. Through its internal training program, Helix University, the company develops skilled workers at every level, from field technicians to project leaders. The Hollywood campus will add hundreds of skilled trade positions to the company's national workforce, reinforcing the company's commitment to building careers alongside the projects it delivers.