Trends in Modular Construction Building

This is a story about numbers, starting with 3.7 million, which is the amount of additional homes that the United States needs to meet demand, according to Freddie Mac. Other sources, such as Zillow, estimate the shortage is closer to 4.5 million. Then there’s 76,500, which is the average number of carpenter positions that will go unfilled each year through 2033, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. For comparison, electricians will come up short about 80,200 annually over that period.

Eighty could be the magic number when it comes to tackling the chronic shortages of both housing and skilled trades. That’s the ballpark percentage of work completed on factory-built housing when it arrives at the job site. This catchall category includes modular and panelized homes and obviously isn’t a new concept. But lately, it’s gained interest and investment, including for multi-dwelling units (MDUs) and commercial buildings such as hospitals and hotels.

“A lot of commercial developers are looking at modular now because of the increased speed, which leads to a faster ROI,” says John McMullen, Modular Building Institute (MBI) marketing director. “Multifamily housing has been a huge sector for commercial modular construction for the past several years. In our 2024 report, multifamily housing was 20% of all commercial modular construction. We don't see that changing going into next year [because] housing is needed absolutely everywhere.”

Greystar Real Estate Partners is so bullish on the modular business model that it created a subsidiary devoted to it. In April 2023, the $78-billion rental development and management company opened the Modern Living Solutions factory in Knox, Pa., to design and build apartment modules for Mid-Atlantic metros such as Baltimore and Pittsburgh. The plant currently builds a dozen apartment units each week but can ramp up to twice that amount.

“Manufacturing the modules in a factory-controlled environment means that projects can be delivered up to 50% faster than traditional construction with less external risk presented by factors including weather, labor shortages, or on-site safety concerns,” Greystar said in a release. These benefits apply to commercial projects, too.

“It’s cost avoidance because if you can't find enough labor on site, our team can produce a quality product that’s plug and play on the job site,” says Doug Bruhns, EVP and chief commercial officer of SteelCell, a Baldwin, Ga.-based company that specializes in correctional and medical facilities. “It's schedule insurance in some ways because if you're building on site, you don't really know [what could go wrong].”

Modular also can be a way for developers to meet sustainability goals, including ones that help qualify a project for government incentives.

“With sustainable designs, efficient usage of materials, and speed of construction, Modern Living Solutions units will have a smaller carbon footprint than traditionally built projects,” Greystar said. “Roughly 80% less waste will be produced compared to traditional builds.”

Developers also could build temporary factories near large subdivisions to supply thousands of modules — similar to the concrete batch plants used for major construction projects. A 2022 EC&M article explored how this approach could include using robots rather than humans to install the electrical infrastructure in the factory so that even less has to be done on site.

“Some of these national builders have 15 different floor plans,” Chris Haynes, an instructor in the automation and robotics department at State Tech in Linn, Mo., said at the time. “Maybe they mirror [this model]. ‘We can start pre-drilling holes so we don't necessarily have to have a guy that knows everything except for getting wire from point A to point B.’ And if they can get this robot to feed wire through, then they don't even need that. They'll just need the guy to come in at the end and terminate the connection.”