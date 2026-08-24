The 5 Lowest-Paying States for Electricians: 2025

We covered the highest-paying states for electricians — but what about the lowest-paying ones? Based on data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in its Occupational Employment and Wage Study from May 2025, the list below presents the states that offer the lowest average compensation for electricians. While the same five states made both the 2024 and 2025 list, the order did change slightly.

Note: Keep in mind that the rankings do not take cost of living into consideration.