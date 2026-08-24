The 5 Lowest-Paying States for Electricians: 2025

We covered the highest-paying states for electricians — but what about the lowest-paying ones? Based on data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in its Occupational Employment and Wage Study from May 2025, the list below presents the states that offer the lowest average compensation for electricians. While the same five states made both the 2024 and 2025 list, the order did change slightly.
Note: Keep in mind that the rankings do not take cost of living into consideration.
- The lowest-paying state overall is Arkansas, maintaining its spot from the last time we published these rankings. It offers an average annual mean wage of $53,470 for electricians and hourly mean wage of $27.65.
- North Carolina moved up on spot to No. 2, with an average hourly wage of $27.33 and average annual wage of $56,850.
- The state with the second largest change between 2024 and 2025 on the lowest-paying states for electricians list is Alabama, moving up two spots. Its annual mean wage for electricians is $57,510 and hourly mean wage of $27.65.
- Florida maintained its No. 4 ranking, offering an average hourly wage of $27.72 and annual mean wage of $57,660 to electricians in 2025.
- Mississippi dropped three whole spots. Its annual mean wage is $58,000 and hourly mean wage is $27.88.
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