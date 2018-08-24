EC&M's 2018 Top 20 Electrical Contractors

Every September, EC&M unveils the highly anticipated Top 50 electrical contractors list, ranked specifically by electrical and datacom revenue. Reaching the highest number in years — with a combined total of $26.2 billion in 2017 — this year's Top 50 players continue to top the previous year's performance. This photo gallery offers a sneak peek at the companies making it into the Top 20 spots, listed in descending order and based on their 2017 electrical sales data.

To find out more about the driving forces behind the key players in the electrical contracting business, read the full 2018 Top 50 Electrical Contractors Special Report and full Top 50 List (coming soon to www.ecmweb.com). The original research EC&M conducted to create the Top 50 article each year has become an invaluable resource for consultants, manufacturers, and electrical design and contracting firms, making it an EC&M institution.

To get on the list to receive the survey for next year, contact Content Director Ellen Parson at 913-967-1986 or [email protected].