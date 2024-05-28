EC&M On Air — Understanding 2024 Labor Productivity Trends in the Construction Industry

In Episode 46, Ellen Parson had the chance to sit down one of the authors of FMI's 2023 Labor Productivity Study to discuss how the ongoing workforce shortage continues to plague the nation's construction industry. Tyler Paré, who leads FMI's Performance practice, dissects the most important data/trends and shares how contractors can establish sound operating procedures.

This conversation is based on a popular article we published in our March 2024 print issue. You can read the special report here.