    1. Construction

    EC&M On Air — Understanding 2024 Labor Productivity Trends in the Construction Industry

    May 28, 2024
    In Episode 46, Ellen Parson and Tyler Paré dissect findings from FMI's 2023 Labor Productivity Study.

    In Episode 46, Ellen Parson had the chance to sit down one of the authors of FMI's 2023 Labor Productivity Study to discuss how the ongoing workforce shortage continues to plague the nation's construction industry. Tyler Paré, who leads FMI's Performance practice, dissects the most important data/trends and shares how contractors can establish sound operating procedures.

    This conversation is based on a popular article we published in our March 2024 print issue. You can read the special report here

    About the Author

    Ellen Parson | Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

    Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

