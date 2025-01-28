EC&M On Air — 2025 Construction Forecast with Jim Lucy of Electrical Wholesaling
Jan. 28, 2025
In Episode 62 of EC&M On Air, Ellen Parson sits down with Jim Lucy, editor-in-chief of EC&M's sister publication, Electrical Wholesaling. They take a deep dive into Jim's 2025 construction forecast, including what to expect in terms of hot and cool markets, mega projects to be on the lookout for, electrical product price increases, and how a new presidential administration may impact the overall electrical/construction industry.
For more information, check out Jim's full 2025 construction forecast report, which appeared in the December 2024 print edition of EC&M. And if you want the most in-depth, up-to-date info on the electrical market, subscribe to Jim's bi-monthly Electrical Marketing newsletter.
Sponsored Recommendations
Latest from Construction
Sponsored