    EC&M On Air — 2025 Construction Forecast with Jim Lucy of Electrical Wholesaling

    Jan. 28, 2025
    In Episode 62, Ellen and Jim take a deep dive into hot and cold markets, electrical mega projects, and what to expect this year when it comes to the electrical industry.

    In Episode 62 of EC&M On Air, Ellen Parson sits down with Jim Lucy, editor-in-chief of EC&M's sister publication, Electrical Wholesaling. They take a deep dive into Jim's 2025 construction forecast, including what to expect in terms of hot and cool markets, mega projects to be on the lookout for, electrical product price increases, and how a new presidential administration may impact the overall electrical/construction industry. 

    For more information, check out Jim's full 2025 construction forecast report, which appeared in the December 2024 print edition of EC&M. And if you want the most in-depth, up-to-date info on the electrical market, subscribe to Jim's bi-monthly Electrical Marketing newsletter

    About the Author

    Ellen Parson | Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

    Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

