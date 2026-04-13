EC&M On Air — AI: How Electrical Firms Are Preparing for What’s Next
In part two of this EC&M On Air podcast, host Ellen Parson, Editor-in-Chief of EC&M, presents powerful insights from industry experts at Henderson Engineers, CannonDesign, and Augmenta on the state of AI in the electrical industry today. The conversation centers on the importance of understanding a company’s own workflows, data, and business goals before layering in AI tools — with guests emphasizing there is no one-size-fits-all playbook. Looking ahead, emerging advancements in AI as well as tips on how electrical firms can stay competitive in the future are discussed.
Our experts include:
- Dustin Schafer, Head of Research at Henderson Engineers
- Aaron Henderson, Senior Digital Innovation Director at Henderson Engineers
- Joel Yow, Director of Digital Products at CannonDesign
- Aaron Szymanski, Co-Founder and Head of Product at Augmenta
ICYMI: Check out Part 1 of this AI discussion in last month’s featured episode.
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