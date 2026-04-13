|
EC&M On Air

EC&M On Air — AI: How Electrical Firms Are Preparing for What’s Next

Ellen sits down with industry experts to discuss the state of AI in the electrical industry today.
April 13, 2026
ID 184273358 © MotionBox | Dreamstime.com
69d800b9cc9fef1ede6a7712 Dreamstime Xxl 184273358
Listen on Apple buttonListen on Spotify buttonListen on iHeartRadio buttonListen on Podbean button

In part two of this EC&M On Air podcast, host Ellen Parson, Editor-in-Chief of EC&M, presents powerful insights from industry experts at Henderson Engineers, CannonDesign, and Augmenta on the state of AI in the electrical industry today. The conversation centers on the importance of understanding a company’s own workflows, data, and business goals before layering in AI tools — with guests emphasizing there is no one-size-fits-all playbook. Looking ahead, emerging advancements in AI as well as tips on how electrical firms can stay competitive in the future are discussed.

Our experts include:

  • Dustin Schafer, Head of Research at Henderson Engineers
  • Aaron Henderson, Senior Digital Innovation Director at Henderson Engineers
  • Joel Yow, Director of Digital Products at CannonDesign
  • Aaron Szymanski, Co-Founder and Head of Product at Augmenta

ICYMI: Check out Part 1 of this AI discussion in last month’s featured episode.

About the Author

Ellen Parson
Email

Ellen Parson

Editor-in-Chief - EC&M

Ellen Parson is the Editor-in-Chief for EC&M. She has a journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She's been a business-to-business writer and editor for more than 25 years, most of which have been covering the construction and electrical industries. Contact her at [email protected].

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Understanding Serious Injury & Fatalities in the Construction Industry
Code Quiz of the Week: No. 497
Going Underground: Best Practices for Burying Utilities
Sponsored
Electrical Conduit Comparison Chart
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!