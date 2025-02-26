Powering The Future: The Role of Distributed Energy in the Era of Data Centers and EVs

The challenge: the grid’s growing complexity

Georgia is a perfect example of how one state’s emergence as a major technology hub for data center development (amid the AI and EV boom) is playing out. It is positioned to be a key player in this shift with the state’s business-friendly environment and access to reliable, affordable electricity making it a prime location for the establishment of large-scale data centers. While areas like Northern Virginia and Texas have experienced early growth, Georgia Power forecasts that the state will drive the nation’s “second industrial revolution” over the next decade with energy demand from data centers alone expected to triple by the mid-2030s. This rapid rise in demand presents both a significant challenge and a unique opportunity for Georgia — and the broader United States energy grid — to adapt and evolve to meet the needs of a digital, electrified economy.

At the same time, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles is further intensifying the demand for electricity as the need for widespread charging infrastructure continues to grow. Cities in Georgia, such as Atlanta, which are home to both tech and automotive industries, are already experiencing sharp increases in electricity demand — not only for AI-driven operations but also for the growing number of EVs on the road. Together, these two rapidly expanding sectors are creating a perfect storm of energy needs that the current grid is struggling to manage.

As the demand from AI-powered data centers and EVs accelerates, grid operators across Georgia — along with the United States as a whole — must adopt innovative solutions to maintain grid stability and ensure resilience. This includes implementing distributed energy resources (DERs), such as microgrids, which can help manage local power loads, increase reliability, and ensure that energy is available when and where it is needed most. This solution offers a more flexible, resilient infrastructure capable of meeting the demands of a digitally connected and electrified future while reducing the risks of grid overload and improving overall reliability.