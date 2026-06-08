The Highest-Paying States for Electrical Engineers: 2025

Three states return to the list of highest-paying states for electrical engineers in 2025, based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Employment and Wage study from May 2025 study. Note: Keep in mind that these rankings do not take cost of living into account.

California has remained the No. 1 state when it comes to compensation for several years running. Its hourly mean wage is $72.68 and its annual mean wage is $151,180. The District of Columbia, while not a state, remains on our list because it is consistently ranked among highest-paying U.S. locations for electrical engineers with an hourly mean wage of $68.63 and annual mean wage of $142,760. New Hampshire is the final state on this list to remain in the Top Five from the 2023 rankings. The hourly mean wage is $68.44, and the annual mean wage is $142,360. The state of Washington, which has been in past rankings, was not on the 2023 list but rejoins the ranks as of 2024 with an hourly mean wage for electrical engineers of $65.85 and annual mean wage of $135,580. Lastly, Texas is a new state to join the top rankings. Texas paid its electrical engineers an hourly mean wage of $65.18 and an annual mean wage of $135,580 in 2024.

We also cover the lowest-paying states for electrical engineers.