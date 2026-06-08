The Lowest-Paying States for Electrical Engineers: 2025

See which states offer the lowest when it comes to compensation for electrical engineers.
June 8, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google
ID 97303986 © Vorasate Ariyarattanahirun | Dreamstime.com
Hidden Lake Trail, Glacier National Park, Montana, USA. Hidden Lake Trail, Logan Pass, Glacier National Park, Montana, USA

Only one state maintained a spot in the Top 5 lowest-paying states for electrical engineers from last year's rankings, based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Employment and Wage study from May 2025. Note: Take into consideration that these rankings do not take cost of living into account. 

  1. Montana holds the new No. 1 spot when it comes to the lowest average compensation, with an hourly mean wage of $47.56 and annual mean wage of $98,930
  2. Kentucky joins this year's rankings list. It offers electrical engineers an hourly mean wage of $47.85 and annual mean wage of $99,530
  3. The state that held the No. 1 spot in the 2024 rankings, Arkansas, has dropped two spots. Its hourly mean wage for electrical engineers was $48.06, while its annual mean wage was $99,960
  4. South Dakota takes the No. 4 spot when it comes to electrical engineering compensation, with an hourly mean wage of $49.41 and annual mean wage of $102,770
  5. Lastly, Wisconsin has also joined the list of the lowest-paying states for electrical engineers. In 2024, it offered an hourly mean wage of $49.79 and annual mean wage of $103,550.

You can also check out the highest-paying states for electrical engineers in 2024. 

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Understanding Serious Injury & Fatalities in the Construction Industry
Code Quiz of the Week: No. 497
Going Underground: Best Practices for Burying Utilities
Sponsored
Electrical Conduit Comparison Chart
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!