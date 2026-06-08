The Lowest-Paying States for Electrical Engineers: 2025

Only one state maintained a spot in the Top 5 lowest-paying states for electrical engineers from last year's rankings, based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Employment and Wage study from May 2025. Note: Take into consideration that these rankings do not take cost of living into account.

Montana holds the new No. 1 spot when it comes to the lowest average compensation, with an hourly mean wage of $47.56 and annual mean wage of $98,930. Kentucky joins this year's rankings list. It offers electrical engineers an hourly mean wage of $47.85 and annual mean wage of $99,530. The state that held the No. 1 spot in the 2024 rankings, Arkansas, has dropped two spots. Its hourly mean wage for electrical engineers was $48.06, while its annual mean wage was $99,960. South Dakota takes the No. 4 spot when it comes to electrical engineering compensation, with an hourly mean wage of $49.41 and annual mean wage of $102,770. Lastly, Wisconsin has also joined the list of the lowest-paying states for electrical engineers. In 2024, it offered an hourly mean wage of $49.79 and annual mean wage of $103,550.

You can also check out the highest-paying states for electrical engineers in 2024.