Is AI the Future of BIM?

Work smarter, not harder

IMEG is so bullish on these benefits that it developed its own AI-powered chatbot named Meg, which currently answers more than 1,000 questions a day. In a recent podcast series, Germano explained how Meg makes it quicker and easier for employees to get information from a wide variety of internal databases that have been carefully curated and verified. That’s key because with any type of AI, quality output requires quality input.

“In the future, our engineers will be able to ask Meg, ‘Give me the total solar load on the west wing of the building,’” Germano says. “Upon receiving the answer, the engineer then will be able to instruct the AI assistant to increase the size of the air handlers to accommodate the stated solar load.”

AI also can improve productivity by freeing employees to focus on BIM tasks that can’t be automated.

“I envision AI being used to cut down on highly repetitive tasks and to help identify solutions that meet a prescribed/defined list of evaluation criteria,” says Matt Goss, senior vice president and MEP + Energy practice leader at Latham, N.Y.-based CDM Smith. “AI will most certainly increase design efficiency and allow engineers and designers to focus on more complicated tasks and solutions.”

Some people envision AI evolving into a personal assistant.

“I believe what’s going to happen is the tool almost being an AI assistant that will sit alongside the user and guide them through codes or things that are not readily available during the design process,” says Austin Stone, director of design efficiency and analytics at West Chester, Pa.-based Core States Group. “There’s a ton of them. It’s time consuming. It’s challenging in the sense of, ‘Where do I get this information?’”

In the future, AI assistants would ask and answer those types of questions based on parameters, such as a project’s location and what the authority having jurisdiction (AHJ) requires in addition to the NEC. This could be done automatically in the background and in real time, alerting designers when something could or should be changed — similar to how Microsoft Word can check for grammar and spelling using specific dictionaries and style guides.

“Instead of stopping and doing research, it’s going to be right there,” Stone says.

AI assistants also could use ML to understand its user’s personal work style. Those insights could enable the assistant to make suggestions without being asked.

“Having an AI to riff with is, in my opinion, what we will have readily available across the industry within the next few years,” says IMEG’s Germano. “Each person can have their own AI assistant with whom they can spitball ideas in real time and offload trivial tasks, so they can focus their time on more important and critical decisions.”

AI assistants eventually could be the primary way that people access BIM tools.

“I think, ultimately, our personalized AI are going to be the place we go to first,” says Turner’s Barrett. “All the solutions will be behind that in the sense that you’re not going to open up Revit or Navisworks. It’s not going to be about the solution. It’s going to be about what you are trying to get done: ‘Build me a design. Give me a cost. Give me a schedule.’ I think that’s the world where AI is bringing us. It’s not here yet — but it’s coming fast.”