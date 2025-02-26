AI Is Coming for Your Job…Posting

What’s holding the industry back?

For the past 25 years, productivity and efficiency in construction have flatlined while a growing global population coupled with aging infrastructure has led to skyrocketing demand for construction projects. However, as demand rises, the industry faces a critical labor shortage. According to Associated Builders and Contractors, the industry needs to attract an estimated 501,000 additional workers in the United States alone on top of the normal pace of hiring in 2024 to meet demand. Part of this problem is that construction is underappreciated as a career choice. The public perception of the industry is that it’s “old school,” physically demanding, and less tech-savvy. These assumptions are keeping top talent out of the market where they’re needed most.



Why electrical contractors benefit from “hiring” AI teammates

One of the biggest hurdles to artificial intelligence (AI) adoption in construction is the fear that AI will take jobs. In reality, we need AI to fill the hiring gap. The industry cannot possibly meet the growing demand with the construction labor market as it is. Conversely, by using AI to empower existing employees and automate tedious and repetitive tasks, skilled electrical professionals can focus on higher-value activities that require critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving.

Despite this, it’s still important to recognize that it will take time to transform the construction industry into a digital-age innovation leader. One area that stands out as a prime candidate for early adoption is building information modeling (BIM) and virtual design and construction (VDC).

Electrical teams often shoulder a disproportionate amount of the modeling workload compared to other trades. When paired with the increasing complexity of electrical systems in modern buildings, these teams are especially susceptible to the challenges of labor shortages and tight deadlines. What’s more, the modeling tools available today are difficult to train and are time-consuming to use. Fortunately, AI can help alleviate these challenges by automating many of the time-consuming tasks associated with electrical BIM and VDC.



How AI can support electrical contracting teams today

AI applications for electrical contractors are starting to emerge. Today, the primary use case is automated estimation and take-offs. Traditionally, this process involved taking two-dimensional plans in PDF format and using them to map out wiring, conduit, boxes/enclosures, circuit breakers and panels, transformers, and other equipment. Then, the team would estimate the total cost of the project based on the material quantities from the take-off, including labor rates, material prices, and other project-related expenses. This work was typically done using spreadsheets, which inevitably led to errors and inefficiencies. Many electrical contractors still use these same traditional processes today.

But takeoff work can be optimized today by AI-powered software, which analyzes digital blueprints and automatically identifies and quantifies electrical components. This eliminates the need for manual measurement and counting, reducing human error and saving time. For estimation, AI will soon be able to analyze historical project data, material prices, and labor rates to generate more accurate cost estimates. Overall, this technology increases accuracy and time savings and empowers electrical contractors to make better decisions. These early use cases are very compelling, but they’re only the beginning of what AI can do for the electrical trade.

What’s next for AI in electrical contracting

As the technology matures, expect to see AI play an even greater role in areas like design automation.

Automating design : Once the BIM model backgrounds are available at project kickoff, AI can review the documentation and generate coordinated electrical designs that meet all electrical codes and contract requirements. These designs can be varied to meet different priorities. For instance, one builder might prioritize quick construction, while others may prefer designs that are more sustainable or will mitigate upkeep in the future. With all the options in front of them, these AI-generated designs empower electrical engineers and electrical contractors to become true advisors.



Translating documents into 3D models : Most construction projects begin with disparate documentation like permit drawings, contracts, project specs, and more. These documents are often transferred between users, updated, and marked up, creating miscommunications and errors early on in the design process. Soon, AI can reconcile all 2D documents, aggregate project requirements, and even translate 2D drawings into a 3D BIM model, creating a single source of truth for all parties that eliminates the risk of miscommunication.



Regulating quality assurance : Today, quality assurance is often managed by senior field personnel. This can be costly, and even the best QA lead can make mistakes. Soon, AI could be tasked with reviewing electrical designs to find errors before they happen. This will streamline the process and protect teams from expensive and potentially dangerous mishaps.



Coordinating prefabrication: AI can streamline prefabrication by automating time-consuming tasks like creating shop drawings and spooling by approximately 10% to 20%. This automation frees up BIM teams to focus on higher-level tasks, such as optimizing the design and coordination, ultimately increasing efficiency and reducing project timelines.



How to embrace the AI revolution

The construction industry is struggling to keep up with the rate of change occurring in society today. To truly embrace innovation, the industry must recognize that AI isn’t working against you. It’s an agent that works with you and for you — completing monotonous tasks that humans aren’t generally good at, such as calculation and data storage.

Electrical contractors have a unique opportunity to lead the way in AI adoption, and the tools available today only scratch the surface of AI’s potential. By embracing this transformative technology, electrical contractors can improve their efficiency and productivity and inspire other trades to follow suit. The future of construction isn’t about choosing between human expertise and artificial intelligence; it’s about combining both to build better, faster, and more sustainably than ever before.