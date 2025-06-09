EASA Launches AI Powered Assistant Eddy

The Electrical Apparatus Service Association (EASA) announced the launch of its new AI powered assistant, Eddy. The launch of Eddy marks a significant milestone in the evolution of EASA, a 92-year-old trade association that provides engineering support, continuing education, vast technical and business resources, and networking opportunities for 1,700 electromechanical sales and service firms in nearly 70 countries.

Eddy delivers real-time assistance to support EASA members and potential members in navigating EASA’s resources. Eddy has been specifically trained on a wide array of EASA content, which allows him to help find and summarize information quickly, aid with technical and other questions, and point to EASA’s valuable resources.

Key Features of Eddy the AI Assistant: