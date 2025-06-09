EASA Launches AI Powered Assistant Eddy

The Electrical Apparatus Service Association (EASA) announced the launch of its new AI powered assistant, Eddy. The launch of Eddy marks a significant milestone in the evolution of EASA, a 92-year-old trade association that provides engineering support, continuing education, vast technical and business resources, and networking opportunities for 1,700 electromechanical sales and service firms in nearly 70 countries.
Eddy delivers real-time assistance to support EASA members and potential members in navigating EASA’s resources. Eddy has been specifically trained on a wide array of EASA content, which allows him to help find and summarize information quickly, aid with technical and other questions, and point to EASA’s valuable resources.
Key Features of Eddy the AI Assistant:
- Named After an Eddy Current: There’s meaning behind the AI assistant’s name. Eddy
currents are loops of electric current induced within conductors by a changing magnetic field—something EASA members run into a lot in electric motors and transformers.
- Specifically Trained on EASA Content: This means Eddy can access files and information that are not widely or publicly available and ensures that the responses are based solely on reliable and authoritative EASA resources, maintaining the integrity and accuracy of the information provided.
- Communicates in Multiple Languages: Eddy communicates in any language commonly represented on the internet. If a member begins a conversation in Spanish, Eddy will respond in Spanish. If a member needs Eddy to translate a response to another language, all the member must do is ask.
- 24/7 Availability: Eddy offers round-the-clock assistance to meet the demands of a global electromechanical industry operating across time zones.