Stop Inheriting Other Trades' Problems

When electrical contractors (ECs) start most projects, they’re already behind schedule. Their work is, by nature, one of the final pieces in the building puzzle. Electrical work is expected to fit perfectly around the complex structural, mechanical, and plumbing systems already in place. As a result, ECs inherit the cumulative friction of every design misstep, spatial conflict, and scheduling error that occurred upstream. Poor project coordination — the root cause of this last-minute friction — is to blame, and it has major consequences on every EC’s bottom line.

According to the general contractors (GCs) that employ ECs, successful trade coordination is critical to success. In fact, research shows it’s what enables 71% of projects to finish on time and 76% to be completed within budget. Yet, the reality is that one-third of GCs face on-site quality challenges from poor coordination, which inevitably cascades into schedule delays, costly rework, uncomfortable conversations, and significant profit erosion across the trades. This friction is one of the industry’s greatest choke points, leading to losses estimated at more than $17 billion annually.

For the EC, poor coordination translates into a labor and material disaster. An unexpected change in mechanical ductwork or a relocated plumbing pipe can force ECs to rework their entire electrical routing, all while the clock and the labor budget run out. This cycle accelerates and is amplified on the large-scale, mission-critical projects that often need to accommodate frequent design changes and demand zero margin for error.



The path to regaining control lies in reimagining pre-construction coordination. By embracing technology that moves beyond single-trade mindsets, electrical contractors can have their voices heard earlier in the process, resulting in a collaborative pre-construction design process that enables a clash-free path from the start. This approach gives ECs unprecedented control over the process from prefabrication to the grand opening.