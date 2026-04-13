Using Software to Enable Your Processes — Not Control Them

What are the critical check-in points?

You are comfortable with running the job and the projects, but how does that fit into the company? It’s good to think through how you see the current state as well as the future plans (Fig. 2). Areas to review/assess if you have the necessary visibility are:

Pipeline. What is the estimating team bidding? What pending change-orders are out there that need to be worked through to approval? What’s the likelihood of award, and do we understand our hit ratios across customers, types of work and in different geographical areas, for example.

Backlog. Do we know the accurate start and end dates of our projects? Is our cash flow protected and available to support projects in the future?

Resource planning. How is our labor pool? Are all on the team working on meaningful, profitable work? Do we need more or less people in the future, and is the training in place to support upcoming projects? Is this visible across our team or managed “locally” on spreadsheets and in heads?

WIP/profitability. Do we know what’s spent, what’s still remaining to be spent, and what’s committed/still open? Do we have accurate measure of observed percent complete for billing? Is our under/overbilling managed and understood?

A frequent check-in across the team, with notes/learnings memorialized for future reference is good. Capturing these items centrally and at your fingertips is better. Confirm what’s needed, and get it documented for easier future management and updating.