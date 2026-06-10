Risk vs. Reward

The construction industry is currently navigating a high-stakes transition. We are operating in an era where technical expertise is being stretched to its breaking point by compressed project timelines, increasingly complex projects like data centers, and a historic, systemic labor shortage. AI is broadly touted as the quick fix to productivity woes but due to skepticism and misunderstandings about the technology, integrating AI is not an easy “yes” for electrical contractors.

A fundamental, high-consequence question remains: When does AI actually reduce operational risk, and when does it introduce time-wasting and potentially dangerous liabilities?

Construction is, at its core, an exercise in risk management. In the electrical trade specifically, where precision is tied to building codes and operational efficiency, there is no margin for error regardless of whether that error originates from a human or a machine. A single design oversight could lead to costly rework, schedule spirals, or worse — unsafe installations that jeopardize a contractor’s reputation.

Closing the productivity gap cannot come at the cost of margins. So, contractors must learn to ruthlessly distinguish between AI that serves as a tool for progress and AI that could be a potential risk.