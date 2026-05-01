AI-Powered Electrical CAD Software

Designed and used in Europe for more than 30 years, ELECTRIX AI was recently unveiled to the U.S. market. The product combines electrical engineering, control cabinet design, fluid and process engineering, electrical installation, and building automation in one electrical CAD solution. Built-in AI capabilities accelerate engineering workflows, allowing electrical engineers, designers and planners to reduce manual work and automate the creation of finished parts and products, such as control cabinets, design schematics, supporting files and bill of materials. The software helps users work efficiently across tasks — from importing schematic data, exchanging components, and validating project requirements and compliance to translating documentation and automatically generating control cabinets, wiring and finished design files. It is fully equipped to meet U.S. electrical specifications and regulatory requirements. It comes with complete support for NFPA 79, includes all the relevant IEEE 315 / ANSI Y32.2 symbols out-of-the-box, and lets users design projects in full compliance with NFPA 70 (NEC) and UL 508A.

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