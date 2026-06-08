AI Takeoff and Estimating Platform

Built specifically for electrical contractors and estimators, Bobyard Electrical Takeoff automates time-consuming blueprint takeoff workflows directly from construction drawings, helping teams reduce manual work, move faster, and prepare more bids without increasing headcount. According to the company, this tool delivers an average 65% reduction in takeoff times and the ability to submit three to five times more bids per estimator. It helps automate some of the most time-consuming parts of estimating, including: automatically detecting and counting electrical fixtures, including receptacles, switches and lighting fixtures; identifying circuits and their associated panels directly from construction drawings; routing wires and generating homeruns without manual tracing; estimating wire lengths faster and more accurately; and accelerating fixture counts and electrical takeoffs across complex drawing sets.

Bobyard