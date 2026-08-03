Trade-Specific Software

Housecall Pro recently launched its HVAC, Plumbing and Electrical Packages, the company's first industry-specific software packages. According to the company, the packages were developed using insights from more than 100 million completed jobs, platform usage data across more than 40 product features, and customer feedback gathered during a phased rollout. The new packages include preconfigured onboarding, templates, workflows, and default settings, along with the platform's existing scheduling, estimating, invoicing, payments, online booking, and reporting capabilities. New features include a mechanical key performance indicator (KPI) dashboard, membership plans for jobs and estimates, AI-driven pricing benchmarks for price book items, price book commissions, credit card surcharging, and technician efficiency reporting.



Housecall Pro