AI and Cybersecurity with Keon McEwen

During the PowerTest 25 conference hosted by NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, in Orlando, Fla., from March 11-15, 2025, EC&M Editor-in-Chief Ellen Parson got the chance to interview subject matter experts on a variety of topics. In this video, filmed on March 11, Ellen talked with Keon McEwen, Head of Solutions Development, Industrial Cybersecurity at Black & Veatch, about how artificial intelligence (AI) advancements are affecting cybersecurity.

At PowerTest 25, there were several industry expert panel discussions held on the show floor, one of which was titled “AI Learning – Improving Operational Efficiency and Workforce Safety.” McEwen was one of several subject matter experts gathered on stage to offer their thoughts on how AI will affect the electrical industry. Specifically, he provided insight on how AI could affect cybersecurity going forward, including:

Cybersecurity Is Now a Safety Issue : With operational technology (OT) increasingly controlling physical systems, cybersecurity breaches now pose direct risks to safety and critical infrastructure, elevating the importance of secure design and implementation.

Designing Security from the Start : He talked about how Black & Veatch is shifting its approach to embed cybersecurity — and, by extension, AI readiness — into the design phase of some projects rather than retrofitting it after deployment, reducing risk and downtime.

AI for Both Offense and Defense : His team is exploring “AI vs. AI” scenarios to understand how adversaries might exploit the technology and how it can be used defensively to anticipate and counter threats in OT environments.

Bridging Generational Knowledge Gaps : As younger workers more naturally adopt emerging technologies, organizations must also preserve and transfer institutional knowledge from experienced professionals to fully leverage AI tools effectively.

AI Is Only as Smart as Its Data: In step with the other panelists, McEwen emphasized that the effectiveness of AI depends on the quality of information it's trained on, reinforcing the need for sound data collection and human oversight.

