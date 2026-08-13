EC&M On Air Next-Gen Insights with Shalina Gupta, Design Collaborative

Our monthly special edition of EC&M On Air is back, featuring this year's class of 30 Under 30 All Stars! To kick us off, Managing Editor Ellie Coggins sits down with Shalina Gupta, electrical engineer with Design Collaborative in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Shalina, age 28, shares how she incorporates her passion for art/theater into her electrical engineering career and what good mentorship means to her. We also cover tackling tough challenges early in her career, finding your place in the industry, working cross-functionally with other electrical trades, and navigating a healthy work-life balance.