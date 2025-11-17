EV Buses Kick into Gear

Cutting the cord

Airport shuttle fleets currently are the smallest market opportunity.

“Generally, airports don't own their shuttles,” Singhal says. “Mostly, they are third-party contractors. I'm not seeing a lot of action at airports right now on the terminal side.”

One notable exception is Kansas City International Airport, which is also the first in the country to have wireless induction charging for its fleet that shuttles passengers between the terminal and long-term parking.

“Our customers love them,” says Joe McBride, communications manager. “They're quiet. They're cleaner. It's a swell passenger experience.”



Kansas City’s buses use conventional plug-in chargers at the depot, including when drivers go on breaks and lunch. But the rest of the time, they charge at each terminal stop via a plate built into the roadbed.

“The vehicle rolls over the pad, aligns, and we're passing power in less than 2 seconds,” says Jeremy Siegel, strategy and energy director at InductEV, which provided Kansas City’s charging infrastructure and upgraded the airport’s fleet to support induction. “The driver does not have to leave the vehicle to do anything.”

That hands-free design highlights one of induction’s benefits — no cable to remember to plug in or disconnect before driving off.

“There’s also a maintenance component to it: nothing to break, nothing to hit, nothing to necessarily wear out,” Siegel says. “Maintenance is essentially a visual inspection of the pads on the vehicles every six months, servicing the cabinet fan, which is the only moving part, and adding coolant to the system.”

Roadbed chargers also could help projects get approved faster compared to the pantograph systems that some fleets use.

“It’s much more straightforward and less obtrusive when you’re trying to get approvals from planning boards or architectural review committees,” says Greg Brenner, managing director at WB Engineers+Consultants, which has been the engineer of record on several InductEV installations.

Another major benefit is that induction spreads the charging load around both geographically and by time of day. This approach can help with electrification because a project’s cost and timeline no longer hinge on the grid capacity available at an airport’s depot.

“As opposed to charging, say, 50 buses in a depot with 50 chargers overnight, think about charging those 50 buses with five chargers scattered along their routes,” Siegel says. “They essentially charge in ‘sips’ at the normal stops, turn arounds, things like that. With 5 to 7 minutes an hour, you can generally maintain a state of charge on the vehicle throughout the day.”

This also affects battery longevity and size.

“You're operating in a fairly small state of charge — say 40% to 70% — and not deep cycling, so the batteries last a lot longer, often beyond the life of the vehicle,” Siegel says. “Battery replacement is a major capital expenditure. You can also potentially do smaller batteries since you're charging along the route and don't need a vehicle to do the absolute [maximum] range over the course of the day.”

Another way that frequent access to charging saves capex is by reducing fleet size. Those savings could help some projects get the green light.

“When you have a single vehicle that can maintain a continuous loop without stopping to recharge or going offline while they swap out another vehicle, it's a big game changer,” Brenner says.

InductEV also serves the transit market. Whether it’s airport shuttles or public transportation, one key design consideration is the number of induction charging pads around a route and the typical dwell time at each. That’s one lesson learned in Kansas City, which implemented induction charging at a brand-new terminal that has a significantly different route and schedule than the three terminals it replaced.

“We haven't really utilized it to the potential that we thought,” says Aaron Kaden, the aviation department’s fleet asset superintendent. “Unfortunately, the dwell time for the bus to sit at the new terminal is not like it was at the old terminals. We were going to try to use it so that we maintained a 65% to 85% state of charge. But with the buses only sitting there for maybe a minute, we're not even getting a 1% state of charge [increase].”