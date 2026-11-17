Terawatt Infrastructure, a full-stack charging infrastructure platform for autonomous and electric fleets, announced four new purpose-built charging depots supporting leading customers in key U.S. markets. The new sites in South San Francisco, Nashville, Miami, and Dallas together deliver 22 megawatts (MW) of dedicated charging capacity, enough to charge more than 3,000 vehicles per day.

Terawatt has overseen development and construction on these charging depots, including entitlements, utility interconnection, and site design. It will also manage all ongoing charger operations and maintenance, leveraging its proprietary Charge Management Software (CMS) and energy management tools alongside its 24/7 operations and maintenance system.

"We are bringing to life the necessary infrastructure buildout for commercial electric fleets to operate reliably at scale," said Neha Palmer, CEO and co-founder of Terawatt. "We're excited to have new sites up and running across the country, with more on the way in 2027. Our vision of an electrified economy for a cleaner, safer planet is closer to reality than ever before."

These new sites join Terawatt's network of nearly 30 charging depots in active construction or development across 16 markets throughout the U.S., expanding the company's footprint in California and underscoring the rapid growth of EVs to new metropolitan markets throughout the central and southern regions–with many more sites in planning stages: