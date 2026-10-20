Pilot and Tesla Launch Heavy-Duty Megacharger Network Across U.S. Freight Corridors

Pilot, the largest travel center network in North America, and Tesla have opened their first Tesla Megacharger site at a Pilot travel center in Ellabell, Ga. This opening marks the launch of a new charging network at select Pilot locations, designed to support heavy-duty electric trucks along major U.S. freight corridors.

“Pilot is proud to bring heavy-duty charging directly to key trucking routes and pair it with the services and amenities drivers rely on,” said Shannon Sturgil, senior vice president of alternative fuels at Pilot. “With these initial locations, we’re making fleet electrification a more accessible option for long-haul transportation and are excited to continue working with Tesla to move at the pace and preference of our customers.”

The six heavy-duty charging stalls are now open at Pilot #1390 in Ellabell located at 130 Interstate Exchange Way. Twelve additional heavy-duty charging locations are actively under construction, with three near completion and expected to come online soon:

Flying J #1071, 979 E. Paige Ave., Tulare, Calif.

Flying J #553, 2571 N Front St Fort Stockton, Texas

Pilot #341, 3812 E. Craig Road, North Las Vegas, Nev.

Each location will feature four to eight high-power charging stalls powered by Tesla’s V4 cabinet technology. According to Tesla, each stall can deliver up to 1.2 MW of power, allowing a Tesla Semi to recover 60% of charge in 30 minutes.

Pilot and Tesla announced their collaboration in January 2026, with plans to develop a network of Tesla Megachargers at select Pilot locations along I-5, I-10 and other major freight corridors across California, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, and Texas.